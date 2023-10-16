ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) Foundation is looking to honor high school seniors who have gone above and beyond for the community. The “Selfless Senior” is an individual who goes out of their way to help others without expecting anything in return.

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s Selfless Senior and will be open through October 31. Later this fall, a volunteer committee will choose 2024’s Selfless Seniors – one representing each APS high school and magnet school.

To nominate a senior for 2024, click this link.