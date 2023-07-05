ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes announced the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 on Wednesday. The class features two inductees — pitcher John Ely and official scorer Gary Herron.

Ely played parts of three seasons with the ‘Topes from 2010-12 and is among the team’s all-time leaders in multiple categories. The right-handed pitcher is the club’s all-time leader in wins (26) and is tied for the most innings pitcher (381.0), complete games (4), and shutouts (2). He also ranks second in career strikeouts (320) and third in starts with the team (65).

In 2012 Ely registered the best season by a pitcher in team history by earning the PCL triple crown with 14 wins, a 3.20 ERA and 165 strikeouts. That season he was named the Isotopes and Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year, as well as PCL pitcher of the year.

Herron began his time as scorekeeper with the Albuquerque Dukes in 1983 and has scored nearly 1,700 games total between the Dukes and Isotopes. He was also the scorekeeper of both the 1993 and 2007 Triple-A All-Star games in Albuquerque. As a local journalist, Herron has also authored two books about the history of baseball in Albuquerque and throughout New Mexico.

Both Ely and Herron will be inducted into the hall in a pregame ceremony during Dukes retro night. The game will be on Saturday, July 15 with the ceremony taking place at approximately 6 p.m.