ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In celebration of pride month, Albuquerque Pride held a march to the Pride Candlelight Vigil for the first time in three years. Organizers say they wanted to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide.

The march started in the International District and ended at Morningside Park. The group was also speaking out against policies being enacted in a number of states, restricting protections for transgender people.