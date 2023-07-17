ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has an all-volunteer chaplain unit. The unit has been around since 1969 and is dedicated to serving as ambassadors and provide support, ministry and counsel to APD officers, their families and the community.

The APD Chaplain Unit has 20 volunteers working on the unit and are looking to add more members. APD Chaplains go with officers to unattended death calls to provide support for the officers or victims at scenes. The unit is covered 365 days a year and each member serves one 24-hour shift per month to make sure there is always a chaplain available.

For more information on the APD chaplain unit and to apply to join the unit, visit the APD Chaplain website.