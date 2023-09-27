ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department continues to build the relationship with the community so citizens and law enforcement can come together. To help with that, APD is holding an event for the community to speak with different department leaders.

The event is free to attend and will feature officers from the horse mounted, tactical, air support units and other specialized units. Members of the units will be there to engage with the public and give people a better understanding of the special units. There will also be members of the community policing councils available to talk with for anyone who wants to get involved. The community engagement event will be Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.