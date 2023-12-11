ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for City of Albuquerque community center winter break programs. The city’s offerings give kids aged 5 through 15 unique opportunities to explore the city, and they give parents a break during winter break.

Programs are run from December 26, 2023 to January 9, 2024. The events are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each weekday.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and costs $10. Lunch is provided with the programs. You can find more information and a sign-up links on the city’s website.