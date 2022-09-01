ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists from all around Albuquerque will get to showcase art inspired by their recovery journey as part of National Recovery Month. Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery will kick off their art show at El Chante Art Gallery on Friday at 5 p.m.

They had a call for artists recovering from substance abuse to submit work that celebrates their path to recovery. The participating artists will be at the opening reception to meet with attendees. Admission to the event is free.

The organization will also host a Pow Wow at Robinson Park on Sept. 16 and their main event on Sept. 29 at Civic Plaza where there will be over 50 treatment organizations and live entertainment. For more information, visit the Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery Facebook Page.