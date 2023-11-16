ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Oasis is an educational organization whose programs in health and wellness, the arts and humanities create opportunities for older adults to continue personal growth and service.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 34 million Americans have diabetes. About 50% of New Mexicans either have diabetes or pre-diabetes with an estimated 14,611 New Mexicans diagnosed each year, according to the American Diabetes Association. Oasis offers year-round resources, including a how to navigate the holidays while living with diabetes. For more information, click here.