ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways is hosting a craft sale in honor of World Refugee Day. The craft sale features items made by local refugees. The sale is being held at the Mesilla House at 120 Mesilla St NE.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 20 to June 22. will Clothing, jewelry and other household item will be for sell and all items have been crafted by refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and parts of Latin America.

The group helps empower refugees, immigrants and other marginalized groups in Albuquerque. “When I came here, I decided that, along with my husband, that we are going to do whatever we can to lessen the anxiety and stress of families resettling in Albuquerque,” Nkazi Sinandile with New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways said.