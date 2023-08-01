ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods across the state and the country will hit the streets this evening to push back against crime. August 1, 2023, marks the 40th edition of National Night Out, giving residents, police, and local leaders a chance to discuss how to make their communities safer.

Dozens of block parties are planned throughout Albuquerque Tuesday evening, with many starting around 6 p.m. Matt Peskin, who founded National Night Out in the Philadelphia suburbs in 1984, says neighborhoods with more camaraderie tend to be more secure.

“In the 1940s and 1950s, the neighborhoods were safer because everybody knew one another. You knew the cop on the beat, and everybody looked out for each other. So somehow, over time, that’s gotten lost,” says Peskin.

Albuquerque’s National Night Out Locations 2023

Neighborhood/Home Owners AssociationLocationAddressTimeCouncil District
Bosque Del RioPark2700 Rio Orilla NW6:30-8:30 PM1
Ladera WestRinconada Park3125 Painted Rock NW6-8 PM1
Manors at MirehavenFenton Lake ParkTierra Pintada/Mirehaven Parkway6-7:30 PM1
Oxbow ParkOxbow ParkHolly Leaf/Desert Sage NW6:30 – 8 PM1
SR MarmonEast Atrisco Kimbar Park6600 Miami NW6-8 PM1
Huning CastleForest Park210 16th SW6-8 PM2
KirtlandKirtland Park2903 University SE6-8 PM2
Los GriegosValley Neighborhood Park4000 San Isidro NW5-7 PM2
RaynoldsBennie Hargrove Park204 12th SW5:30-9:30 PM2
Rio Grande BoulevardValley Haven Park2312 Headingly NW6:30 – 8 PM2
Wells ParkWells Park Community Center500 Mountain NW5:30-7:30 2
Citizens Information Committee of MartineztownMartineztown Park500 Roma NE6-8 PM2
Encanto VillageCommunity Park7600 Via Tranquilo SW6:30-8:30 PM3
QuintessenceQuintessence Park9801 Quintessence NE6-8 PM4
Clayton Heights/Victory HillHeights Community Center823 Buena Vista SE6-8 PM6
Fair WestFox Park5800 Marquette NE6-8:30 PM6
Highland BusinessHiland Theater4800 Central SE5:30-7:30 PM6
Nob HillMorningside Park299 Morningside SE6-8 PM6
Siesta HillsLassetter Park2807 Ridgecrest SE6:30-8:30 PM6
Spruce ParkSpruce Park1300 Roma NE5:30-8 PM6
Indian MoonVista Verde Park9900 Hannett NE5:30-7 PM7
McDuffie Twin ParksTwin Parks/Del Sol Park4100 La Resolana NE6-8 PM7
Comanche FoothillsCasa Grande Linear ParkComanche End5:30-7:30 PM8
Glenwood HillsSunset Canyon Park4850 Larchmont NE5-8 PM8
Eastidge NeighborhoodLos Altos Christian Church11900 Haines NE4-8 PM9
Onate NeighborhoodBrentwood Hills ParkChelwood/Apache6-8 PM9
Valle del BosqueValle del Bosque Park480 Sunset SW5:30-8:30 PM