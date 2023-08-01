ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods across the state and the country will hit the streets this evening to push back against crime. August 1, 2023, marks the 40th edition of National Night Out, giving residents, police, and local leaders a chance to discuss how to make their communities safer.
Dozens of block parties are planned throughout Albuquerque Tuesday evening, with many starting around 6 p.m. Matt Peskin, who founded National Night Out in the Philadelphia suburbs in 1984, says neighborhoods with more camaraderie tend to be more secure.
“In the 1940s and 1950s, the neighborhoods were safer because everybody knew one another. You knew the cop on the beat, and everybody looked out for each other. So somehow, over time, that’s gotten lost,” says Peskin.
Albuquerque’s National Night Out Locations 2023
|Neighborhood/Home Owners Association
|Location
|Address
|Time
|Council District
|Bosque Del Rio
|Park
|2700 Rio Orilla NW
|6:30-8:30 PM
|1
|Ladera West
|Rinconada Park
|3125 Painted Rock NW
|6-8 PM
|1
|Manors at Mirehaven
|Fenton Lake Park
|Tierra Pintada/Mirehaven Parkway
|6-7:30 PM
|1
|Oxbow Park
|Oxbow Park
|Holly Leaf/Desert Sage NW
|6:30 – 8 PM
|1
|SR Marmon
|East Atrisco Kimbar Park
|6600 Miami NW
|6-8 PM
|1
|Huning Castle
|Forest Park
|210 16th SW
|6-8 PM
|2
|Kirtland
|Kirtland Park
|2903 University SE
|6-8 PM
|2
|Los Griegos
|Valley Neighborhood Park
|4000 San Isidro NW
|5-7 PM
|2
|Raynolds
|Bennie Hargrove Park
|204 12th SW
|5:30-9:30 PM
|2
|Rio Grande Boulevard
|Valley Haven Park
|2312 Headingly NW
|6:30 – 8 PM
|2
|Wells Park
|Wells Park Community Center
|500 Mountain NW
|5:30-7:30
|2
|Citizens Information Committee of Martineztown
|Martineztown Park
|500 Roma NE
|6-8 PM
|2
|Encanto Village
|Community Park
|7600 Via Tranquilo SW
|6:30-8:30 PM
|3
|Quintessence
|Quintessence Park
|9801 Quintessence NE
|6-8 PM
|4
|Clayton Heights/Victory Hill
|Heights Community Center
|823 Buena Vista SE
|6-8 PM
|6
|Fair West
|Fox Park
|5800 Marquette NE
|6-8:30 PM
|6
|Highland Business
|Hiland Theater
|4800 Central SE
|5:30-7:30 PM
|6
|Nob Hill
|Morningside Park
|299 Morningside SE
|6-8 PM
|6
|Siesta Hills
|Lassetter Park
|2807 Ridgecrest SE
|6:30-8:30 PM
|6
|Spruce Park
|Spruce Park
|1300 Roma NE
|5:30-8 PM
|6
|Indian Moon
|Vista Verde Park
|9900 Hannett NE
|5:30-7 PM
|7
|McDuffie Twin Parks
|Twin Parks/Del Sol Park
|4100 La Resolana NE
|6-8 PM
|7
|Comanche Foothills
|Casa Grande Linear Park
|Comanche End
|5:30-7:30 PM
|8
|Glenwood Hills
|Sunset Canyon Park
|4850 Larchmont NE
|5-8 PM
|8
|Eastidge Neighborhood
|Los Altos Christian Church
|11900 Haines NE
|4-8 PM
|9
|Onate Neighborhood
|Brentwood Hills Park
|Chelwood/Apache
|6-8 PM
|9
|Valle del Bosque
|Valle del Bosque Park
|480 Sunset SW
|5:30-8:30 PM