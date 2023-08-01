ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods across the state and the country will hit the streets this evening to push back against crime. August 1, 2023, marks the 40th edition of National Night Out, giving residents, police, and local leaders a chance to discuss how to make their communities safer.

Dozens of block parties are planned throughout Albuquerque Tuesday evening, with many starting around 6 p.m. Matt Peskin, who founded National Night Out in the Philadelphia suburbs in 1984, says neighborhoods with more camaraderie tend to be more secure.

“In the 1940s and 1950s, the neighborhoods were safer because everybody knew one another. You knew the cop on the beat, and everybody looked out for each other. So somehow, over time, that’s gotten lost,” says Peskin.

Albuquerque’s National Night Out Locations 2023