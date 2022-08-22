ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both boys and girls representing 16 schools will compete to determine the best of the best on the pitch in this year’s Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships. The tournaments will take place from Monday, August 22 through Friday, September 2, at the APS Soccer Complex.

All teams will play a total of five games — three group play games and two bracket games — beginning with group play during the first week of action. Group play consists of four groupings, and a full schedule of games and field assignments can be found below.

Bracket play will begin on August 30 and seeding will be determined based on the results of group play. Brackets will be posted on the APS athletic department website and KRQE Sports will continue to provide coverage of the tournaments