ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 58th Annual Luminaria Tour is right around the corner and tickets go on sale Friday, November 24 at 8 a.m. The popular tour takes guests on Christmas Eve through the country club, old Town, and Huning Castle neighborhoods lined with traditional luminarias.

The tradition of luminarias, which are sometimes called farolitos, dates back over 300 years. They originated from when the Spanish came to the southwest. The luminarias were used for Christmas and to light walkways for many other celebrations through the year.

