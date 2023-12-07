ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season the Albuquerque Little Theater is presenting “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The show will be at Albuquerque Little Theater from December 8 through 24.

The show follows a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas Pageant, who are faced with casting the Herdman kids, who may be the most awful kids in history. The presentation is full of mayhem and holiday fun. The show, adapted from a bestselling book, has become a holiday staple. for a full schedule of showings and to purchase tickets, click here.