ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theater is presenting Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot. The show will be at Albuquerque Little Theater from Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 19.

Camelot is a story about King Arthur, who hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity. But the fate of the kingdom is tested when his queen falls in love with a young knight. This adaption of the classic is described as ‘fresh and modern.’ The November, 10 showing of Camelot will feature a costume contest at intermission. Anyone who shows up in a costume will get a free bag of popcorn and a chance to win a prize.

To purchase tickets and for a full list of show times, click here.