ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are nearing the end of the season with only 11 home games remaining. Starting Wednesday, September 6, through September 10, is the second to last homestand of the season.

Specialty events this homestand:

Friday – Post game fireworks and little league night

Saturday – Clear fanny pack giveaway to first 3,000 fans and first responders day

Sunday – Dog bowl giveaway to first 2,000 fans and Bark in the Park day, all dogs must be on leash and sit in the berm area.