Albuquerque Holiday events happening this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the Season for Christmas trees, luminarias, biscochitos and holiday events. Keep an eye out for these community favorites during the holiday season.

November 19, 2021 – January 1, 2022

Lights of Enchantment is a Community First program guaranteed to be a visual extravaganza with more than 350 displays and over a million points of light. It will be a fun time for the whole family. Don’t miss the Lighting of our 60 foot high Christmas Tree with 10 foot Star on Nov. 26.

November 24, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Expo New Mexico is the new home Winter Wonderland is a drive-thru holiday experience, combining the holiday spirit and New Mexico culture into a safe, family-friendly winter attraction. The 2021 show features a special walking section where guests can enjoy Winter Wonderland outside their vehicle in addition to local vendors, sip hot cocoa and even get your picture with Santa Claus himself. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico.

November 27 – December 30

Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show. A River of Lights visit requires a reserved timed ticket purchased online only. While the famous Polar Bear Express will not be running this holiday season, Santa is getting a new train. Tickets are now on sale for the general public.

December 2-9, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Enjoy one of Albuquerque’s favorite traditions of supporting local businesses along Nob Hill. The tree lighting and shop and stroll kicks off on Dec. 5. M’Tuccis and Little Bear, and University Lodge and The Farmacy will host events, with details forthcoming.

December 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Start your holiday shopping in Historic Old Town during the unofficial beginning of the holiday season. Stop by Plaza Don Luis for the Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Sip hot chocolate and enjoy live entertainment throughout Old Town and on the Gazebo. Local musicians and dance groups will bring holiday cheer to your strolling experience. Set the holiday season in motion with entertainment, dining, shopping and more! Free parking is available at the lot on the corner of 18th St. and Bellamah Ave. The lot is a short walk to and from Historic Old Town. Limited shuttles will take event goers to and from the Albuquerque Museum lot near Old Town plaza from 4-9:30 p.m. Enjoy free admission at The Albuquerque Museum as it will be open until 9 p.m. Simple Truth Jazz Band will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can also have holiday hands-on fun with an ornament activity from 5-9 p.m. Old Town Holiday Stroll is free for the public to attend and is a rain or shine event. Streets throughout Old Town will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. Well behaved, leashed pets are welcome.

December 3-5, 2021

The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees is a seasonal celebration that spreads the holiday spirit for a good cause. The weekend engagement features a mingle and jingle cocktail gala, live musical performances by area acts, handmade decorations for sale, engaging Christmas activities for kids, an elf workshop and a visit from Santa Claus.

December 4, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.

This free, family-friendly holiday event brings the sparkle to a mile-long stretch of Central Ave. The procession in Nob Hill will roll west from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. starting at 5:15 p.m. The parade is comprised of local business, organizations, school groups, and families, all competing for Best in Show. Bring the family to celebrate and enjoy this City tradition. The Twinkle Light Parade will roll west on Central Ave. through Nob Hill from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. Central Ave. will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. to prepare for the parade. Free parking will be available at the parking lot located on the southwest corner of Lomas Blvd. and University Blvd.

December 6, 2021

Shop a bazaar featuring Native artists selling handcrafted clay ornaments, Nativity sets, jewelry, art, and gifts at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Pueblo Shop & Stroll Friday, Dec. 6. Meanwhile, kids will have their hands full with holiday arts and crafts and at day’s end, the whole family will enjoy a special nighttime Native dance while sipping hot cocoa beside the bonfire or strolling among hundreds of luminarias.

December 11-12, 2021

The Holiday Market at the Rail Yards plans to be an in-person event this year, so keep it local and safe for the holidays. Enjoy the best of Burque’s local small businesses. Vendors offer made-from-scratch delicious food and quality handmade crafts. The event brings food, art, and music together for the Holidays. Sample New Mexico’s finest cuisine, peruse all the local gifts and give back to the community at the Donation Station.

December 15-23, 2021

ABQ Trolly Co. is back with this beloved holiday lights tour. The 75-minute tour departs from Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town. Tickets can be purchased online. Parking is free and within walking distance to Old Town.

December 24, 2021

Join Routes on a walk through the heart of Albuquerque, from the historic avenues in Old Town to some light displays. Our unique and intimate bike tours are the perfect way to experience the holiday sights, sounds, scents, and magic of New Mexico without the traditional headaches of heavy traffic and slow-moving lines.