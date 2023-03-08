ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. This year the honor went to Albuquerque High senior Leilani Love.

Love played a crucial role in the Bulldogs 25-3 season. In her senior campaign, Love averaged 19.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. The 6’1″ post player also reached the 1,000 career point mark this season.

While her time playing at AHS has come to a close, she intents to continue balling at the next level. Love has already signed a letter of intent to play for Colorado State University-Pueblo beginning in the fall.