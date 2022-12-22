ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque high girls’ basketball team is going into the holiday break with a 9-1 record as a legitimate contender in class 5A. Part of the reason for the Bulldogs’ success comes from their post-play, where senior captain Leilani Love does most of her work.

“Leilani is a strong player on the inside and the outside and that’s is something that has become really prominent this season,” said Bulldogs head coach Janai Campos. “Of course, she’s really strong on the inside, and we know that. So, that’s no secret, but I think the biggest thing for her is that she has really stepped up as a leader.”

Through her first ten games of the season, Love has averaged 30 points and 15 rebounds per game. Love has been playing a step above the competition and is on a mission to get her team deep into the postseason. The Bulldogs have yet to win a state title in school history, and Love knows what a win can mean for the future of the program.

“Start something special, show the kids that just because you are from our zip code, it doesn’t mean you are going to stay in that zip code, and just start the new generation of staying in our neighborhood, and you can do something great,” said Love.

AHS is set to return to game action on January 3 at home against Volcano Vista. District play begins on January 17 for the Bulldogs.