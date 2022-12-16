ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico’s most accomplished high school basketball coaches were honored on Friday night. Both Albuquerque High and Bernalillo unveiled additions to their respective courts to pay tribute to Jim Hulsman and Henry Sanchez. Hulsman coached at AHS from 1969-2002, leading the Bulldogs to 660 wins and seven state titles, which ranks 4th in the state, while Sanchez’ coaching career included stops at both Bernalillo and Robertson, where he racked up the 9th most wins in state history with 542.

Some other highlights from the metro area include Volcano Vista hosting the top team in class 4A, Del Norte. The Knights lead at half, however a strong finish by the Hawks saw the home team winning 79-52. Volcano Vista is now 7-0 on the year and the team’s win streak is now at 36 consecutive.

Second ranked Atrisco Heritage traveled to La Cueva to take on the Bears in a battle of one loss teams. The Jaguars and Latavious Morris went on to pounce as he finished with a game high 25 points in the 65-50 win.

Two of the top girls players in the state battled as Bella Hines and Eldorado hosted Leilani Love and Albuquerque high. The Bulldogs hot streak continued, as they were able to pull out a 53-37 win to improve to 8-1.