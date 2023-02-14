ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new mayor in Bulldog City. Albuquerque High announced the hire of Desmond Anaya as its new head football coach on Wednesday.

The hire of Anaya comes as a promotion, as he has been with the school since 2017 serving in multiple roles. At AHS, Anaya has been a teacher, defensive coordinator (2018-2021), offensive coordinator (2022-), boys track and field coach (2019-), and powerlifting coach (2022-). He has also coached at Goddard and Sandia.

A native of Roswell, New Mexico, Anaya played linebacker for the Goddard Rockets where he was an all-state selection in 2007. Collegiately, he played two years at Eastern New Mexico and two years at New Mexico State where he was a team captain.