Albuquerque group leaves generous tip for waitress, hope to inspire kindness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and a group of friends is doing just that. Their generous act of kindness left the wait staff at a local cafe smiling ear to ear.

“Vic’s is a good old-fashioned cafe with bacon and eggs,” said Mike Carter, one of the owners of Coldwell Banker, in Albuquerque. He’s a regular at Vic’s, eating there at least once a week with his business partners.

Recently Carter and a group of twenty-three of his friends decided to give back to the staff at his go-to cafe. All 24 of them, meeting for brunch, ordering their meals, and pitching in for a very generous tip.

The group gave their waitress more than $2,000. In complete disbelief, she asked if she could share the cash with her co-workers, who were shocked by the kind gesture.

Carter says he got the idea from a post on social media. “All I did was share it,” Carter said. “Next thing I know, all of my friends were hitting me up saying we got to do this,” he explained.

He’s hopeful that their act of kindness will inspire others the same way.