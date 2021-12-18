Albuquerque group leaves generous tip for waitress, hope to inspire kindness

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and a group of friends is doing just that. Their generous act of kindness left the wait staff at a local cafe smiling ear to ear.

“Vic’s is a good old-fashioned cafe with bacon and eggs,” said Mike Carter, one of the owners of Coldwell Banker, in Albuquerque. He’s a regular at Vic’s, eating there at least once a week with his business partners.

Recently Carter and a group of twenty-three of his friends decided to give back to the staff at his go-to cafe. All 24 of them, meeting for brunch, ordering their meals, and pitching in for a very generous tip.

The group gave their waitress more than $2,000. In complete disbelief, she asked if she could share the cash with her co-workers, who were shocked by the kind gesture.

Carter says he got the idea from a post on social media. “All I did was share it,” Carter said. “Next thing I know, all of my friends were hitting me up saying we got to do this,” he explained.

He’s hopeful that their act of kindness will inspire others the same way.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES