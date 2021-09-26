Albuquerque group “BurqueLove NM” cleaning the streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small Albuquerque group is hitting the streets to clean up what seems to be an endless cycle of needles and trash. The group is called “BurqueLove NM” and was founded by four longtime Albuquerque friends back in August 2020.

The four friends have known each other for close to 30 years. They said they’ve each dealt with their own demons and addictions, but each member is now clean. They said once they got clean, they were inspired to give back to their city by cleaning it up.

The group said they go to various Albuquerque neighborhoods, parks, and trails where they spend a couple of hours every Sunday morning at 9. Sometimes, they’ll even leave the areas with buckets filled with needles and several garbage bags.

“We all got clean, sober and here we are now giving back to the community,” said Summer Millsap. “What better name than BurqueLove.”

The city gives them buckets to collect needles and also takes care of the needle disposal. The group plans on meeting next on Sunday, October 2, at 9 a.m. off Utah and Indian School.

If you’d like to get involved you can follow them on Facebook or Nextdoor. You can also reach out to their email: burquelovenm@gmail.com.