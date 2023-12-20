ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve ever been curios what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) does behind the scenes in New Mexico, now is your chance to find out. The FBI is taking applications for the 2024 Citizens Academy.

The Citizens Academy is an interactive, multi-week look into the FBI’s local operations. Participants will learn about efforts to fight violent crime, human trafficking, terrorism, and a range of other programs. The program runs on Wednesday evenings from February 21 to April 24, 2024. There will also be one Friday session in April.

A key goal of the FBI Citizens Academy is helping the local community understand the FBI. So, the FBI is looking for applicants that are business, religious, or community leaders. Applicants must also be at least 21 years old, live or work in New Mexico, pass a limited background check, and not have any felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

Applications can be found online at this link. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 29 at the close of business.

“The purpose of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of the FBI in the communities we serve and protect,” the Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said in a press release. “Every year, we invite the public so that we can learn from each other and implement better ways to serve our communities.”