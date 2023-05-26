ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Chavez Elementary School celebrated its 100th anniversary after delays due to COVID. The school was founded in 1920 but had to delay its celebration for several years. As part of the celebration, students had the opportunity to perform in front of the school and their parents.

Since its opening, it’s earned some national recognition for its academic achievements and cultural traditions. “This school has a long history and heritage of being a community school that is established here to support families and students in this amazing old town community,” said Linda Torres, principal.