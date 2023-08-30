ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The premiere of “The Amazing Race” Season 35 is less than a month away, and there are a couple of New Mexicans to be rooting for this time around. Albuquerque’s own Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary make up one of the thirteen teams competing on the show this season.

The pair met while attending the University of Texas at Austin, and both work at the Talin Market World Food Fare on Louisiana Boulevard. “We’re super excited. We haven’t been sleeping. Like, we’ve been watching since season one, and that was before our kids were even born, but the kids are actually the ones that got us to apply,” said the couple.

The Albuquerque duo is hoping to win it all and take home the million-dollar prize. The first episode of Season 35 will premiere on Wednesday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. on KRQE News 13.