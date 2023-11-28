ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good cats and dogs deserve a nice holiday too, and now the city’s Operation Silent Night is bringing the cheer to shelter animals.

The city is taking donations through the end of December. You can drop off donations at Animal Welfare Department shelters and participating small businesses (see a list of locations at this link).

There’s also an Amazon wish list for shelter animals. You can give cats and dogs a gift via Amazon through this link.

If you’re shopping for a pet, think like a pet. Top items include treats, beds, toys, blankets, collars, and pet pill pockets.