ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400 mile radius. The club has educational presentations and monthly meetings. Cash has come in different shapes with different designs, especially the back sides of cash.

Cash notes from the late 1800’s and early 1900’s were works of art and the back sides of the notes were engraved by artisans trying to develop bold designs. Cash notes from this era featured a number of different designs, often no designs were the same. Cash notes from this era and plenty of other coins and currency will be featured at the Albuquerque Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show. The show will be November 10-12 at the Marriott Albuquerque Pyramid North.

For more information on the Albuquerque Coin Club and the upcoming fall show, click here.