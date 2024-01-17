ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within 400 miles and boasts over 200 members. The club supports numismatic education for its members and the public.

Former club president Phil Vitale and coin specialist Matt Peacock talked Wednesday about bullion coins. Bullion coins were minted for people to be able to own gold, silver and other precious metals. The coins allow people to own a metal of a guaranteed weight and purity.

These coins, minted by different countries, come with unique designs. The U.S. with an eagle, China with a panda, Canada with a maple leaf and South Africa with a Krugerrand. For more information on the Albuquerque Coin Club and upcoming coin shows, click here.