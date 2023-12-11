ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque coin club is the biggest coin club in within a 400-mile radius. Phil Vitale and Jane Fuller talked Monday about ancient Greek city coins.

Ancient Greek city coins first appeared around 700 B.C. and over the next two centuries the use of coins spread throughout the Mediterranean area. Greece was divided into city-states and many of these areas had their own unique coins. Most coin designs showed local deities and gods. For more information on all types of coins and to get involved with the Albuquerque Coin Club, click here.