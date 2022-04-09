ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Department of Solid Waste Management and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful have started the second annual clean-up month. Last year’s event spanned one day while this year, the event is over four Saturdays.

Volunteers took to Phil Chacon Park Saturday to pick up trash and clean the area. Each Saturday, the event will move to a new section of the city and work with neighborhood associations that are cleaning their areas. “We coordinated with 11 neighborhood associations in the southeast that they’re having cleanups today, ongoing right now, and we’re here at a central location as they complete their cleanups, they’re bringing all of their stuff to us here and we’re collecting it,” said Matthew Whelan, director of the Solid Waste Management Department.

The next clean-up will be held in northeast Albuquerque next Saturday. Supplies can be picked up at the Solid Waste Management Department the Thursday before scheduled clean-ups.