ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the last day of the city of Albuquerque’s Clean Up Month. The Solid Waste Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful were in northwest Albuquerque at Mariposa Basin Park to finish off the month-long event.

More than 100 volunteers were there picking up trash with 40 of them from Christine Duncan Heritage Academy. The director of the city’s solid waste department says this is a good way to partner with the community. “More people are getting involved which is great because we need to partner with the residents and the city of Albuquerque to keep Albuquerque beautiful,” says Matthew Whelen, Director of the Solid Waste Department.

More than 29 tons of litter and illegal dumping have been cleaned in the southeast, northeast, and southwest parts of the city.