ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local food competition will be putting Albuquerque chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing in the “Duke it Out” food competition. Chefs will making two different courses. This year’s competition will raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos.

A chef from local restaurant ‘The Shop’ which focuses on making food from scratch will be competing. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. The event will feature beer, wine and raffle prizes all benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. Judging will be done by a panel of judges as well as a public vote by attendees. Tickets are limited, for more information and to purchase tickets, visit the El Ranchito de los Ninos website.