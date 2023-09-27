ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September is National Recovery Month and to honor the month, local organization ‘Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery’ is hosting the 8th annual recovery event at Civic Plaza, Wednesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. – 2 pm.

Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery focuses on embracing, accepting and welcoming all paths that lead to recovery. The recovery event will feature more than 50 booths with treatment and support organizations from around the region. There will also be live music, food and entertainment for all who attend. For more information on Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery, click here.