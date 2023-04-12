ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flamenco in New Mexico has been around for centuries. In fact, Albuquerque has been named the Flamenco capital of North America.

This year will be the 36th Annual Festival of Flamenco in Albuquerque. Marisol Encinas, executive director of the National Institute of Flamenco, says this year’s festival will be the biggest one yet. Encinas says they will have instructors coming from Spain and Mexico to perform and teach classes throughout the day.

About the Festival

Festival Flamenco Albuquerque 36th

June 9-17, 2023

8 Days, 23 Performances, over 40 workshops, 13 dance companies, and 114 performers

University of New Mexico Rodey and X-Experimental Theatres, National Hispanic Cultural Center Journal Theatre, and Hotel Albuquerque

Oldest and largest flamenco festival outside of Spain. That includes workshops and youth programs

Pre-festival Flamenco will be June 9-17, 2023 that will offer free classes and outdoor concerts produced in partnership with Bernalillo

30% off tickets to residents of New Mexico

Marisol Encinias, the executive director of the National Institute of Flamenco, also talked about her family’s role in Albuquerque’s flamenco history.

Her relatives, Clarita and her brother Antonio Garcia are one of the Flamenco families in Albuquerque. Their story starts with a flamenco studio on the corner of Edith and Candelaria. The Garcias taught the community for decades. “Throughout the years they continue making connections with people all around the world. This allows them now to have people from all around the world come to the Festival Flamenco Albuquerque,” explained Marisol Encinias.

Clarita Garcia’s daughter Eva Encinas Sandoval started teaching flamenco at the University of New Mexico in 1976. In the following years, Encinas started the National Institute of Flamenco in 1982.

The University of New Mexico is the only dance program in the world where you can receive a degree with a concentration in Flamenco.