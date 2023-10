ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the season for pumpkins, candy, and books. Don’s Bookstore is putting on its last free book event of the season hoping to give families the chance to grab free reading materials for the rest of the school year.

Books are available to anyone under 18 years old. There will be a costume contest, free photos, and Halloween goodies. The event takes place Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.