ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium is hosting a special adults-only valentines tour and dinner. Tickets are sold in pairs and there are only 50 total pairs available.

For $175, visitors will get two welcome beverages, two seats for dinner, and access to a special love-focused guided tour of the aquarium on February 9, staring at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be found at this link (while available).

Dinner includes hors d’oeuvres, salad, an entrée (either filet mignon or eggplant parmesan), and a desert. The event will include “a quick course in the racy, riveting, and romantic rituals of aquatic animals,” the city says.