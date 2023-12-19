ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Claus will be making an appearance at Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s Eastside Shelter this year. On Friday, Dec. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa will visit the shelter to take photos, comfort the animals, and spread holiday cheer.

St. Nick will be handing out treats and comfort gifts to the shelter animals, and everyone is welcome to stop by to take a free photo with Santa Claus during the event. To make the celebration even better, Animal Welfare is waiving the adoption fees on all pets.

Adoptions at Animal Welfare include spay/neuter services, a microchip, required vaccinations, a free initial vet visit, and one free dog training class. The Eastside Shelter is located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. in northeast Albuquerque. To learn more about Animal Welfare and to see the adoptable animals, click here.