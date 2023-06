ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s Animal Welfare Department will be offering 100 free spaying and neutering surgeries for cats this Friday, June 23. The surgeries are offered to residents of Albuquerque for up to two cats per owner.

The shelter is hoping to combat the rise in kitten births typically seen during the warmer months. Cats must weigh at least two pounds to have the surgery.

To register for the free service, make an appointment online here.