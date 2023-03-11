ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy won six straight basketball titles from 1988-1994 but has not lifted the blue trophy since. The championship drought finally ended on Saturday as the Chargers defeated Hope Christian 70-39.

The Chargers dominated the entire game and proved why they deserved to be called the top team in class 4A. Led by Joe Jack’s 27 points, AA had three players score in double-figures including AJ Rivera (17) and Kellan Gehres (15). The Chargers were efficient shooting all around going 47.1% from the field and the team also out-rebounded the Huskies 35-26.