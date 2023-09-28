ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second consecutive year, the Albuquerque Academy football team has defeated rival school St. Pius X on the gridiron. The Chargers got the better of the Sartans 28-12 at Nusenda Community Stadium on Thursday night.

The Chargers defense once again came up big as Academy was able to go up 14-0 without the offense even scoring. In the first quarter alone, the Chargers special teams recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone and also returned an interception for a touchdown. After tacking on a few more scores, both on offense and defense, Academy was able to control the pace the rest of the way.

With Thursday night’s result, the Chargers improve to 5-2 on the season while the Sartans fall to 2-4. Next week, Academy is on a bye and St Pius plays Moriarty.