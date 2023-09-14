ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Albuquerque Academy soccer invitational kicked off on Thursday. In total, 16 teams (eight boys, eight girls) from around the state competed, and there was plenty of scoring in the opening round.

Boys

Albuquerque Academy: 8 vs Piedra Vista: 0

Santa Fe: 7 vs Farmington: 2

Cleveland: L vs Los Alamos: W (Los Alamos wins in PK)

Sandia Prep: 2 vs Hobbs: 3

Both boys semi-final matchups will take place on Friday at 4 p.m.

Girls

Albuquerque Academy: 4 vs Sandia Prep: 2

Carlsbad: L vs Piedra Vista: W

Hobbs: W vs Los Alamos: L (Hobbs wins in PK)

Cleveland: 5 vs Farmington: 2

Hobbs and Cleveland will play at noon on Friday while Academy and Piedra Vista will play at 2.