ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy and Valley squared off for the third time this season, however this time a trip to the state championship was on the line. The Chargers dominated the previous two matchups, but on Thursday the Vikings took things down to the wire. In the end, the Chargers won 44-22.

Academy will play the winner of Hope and Taos for the title on Saturday at 4 pm