ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Many volunteers worked tirelessly on Saturday, August 19, as part of the Alamogordo MainStreet Side Street Art Project. Around 25 volunteers took part in a clean-up day to revitalize Alamogordo MainStreet’s east side alleyway.

Volunteers included members of Boy Scout Troop 147, Alamogordo MainStreet board members and their families, City Commissioner Sharon McDonald, and many others. Past president of the board, Cidy Boylan, and her husband played a huge role in the clean-up day by providing an excavator and a dump truck.

To get the project started, Alamogordo MainStreet received $12,600 from the AARP Community Challenge Grant. An additional $3,400 was also acquired for the effort in sponsorships of benches and raised bed planters.

“The Side Street Art Project stands as a shining example of the transformative power of community engagement and collaboration. Through the combined efforts of Alamogordo MainStreet volunteers, local officials, sponsors, and the unwavering support of organizations like AARP, we will be able to bring shade, greenery, and lots of color to our east alleyway and transform it into a vibrant, functional, and artistic area that will foster a strong sense of community pride and local heritage.” Alamogordo MainStreet

To learn more about the project, visit Alamogordo MainStreet’s website here.