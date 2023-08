ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Animal Control facility has announced that it will be closed for “maintenance and sterilization.” The closure was put into place on Thursday morning, August 3, and will end on Monday, August 7, at 12 p.m. when the facility reopens.

The closure is in effect for the facility at 2910 N Florida Avenue. Animal Control says, “We appreciate your patience and hope to see everyone again on Monday.”