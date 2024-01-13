ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva standout and UNM quarterback Aidan Armenta has a new home for 2024. After redshirting his true-freshman year with the Lobos, Armenta will take his talents to Louisiana Monroe moving forward.

“I would be lying if I said this wasn’t the toughest decision I have ever made in my life,” Armenta said. “It took about two or three weeks and I just kind of sat on it and prayed on it. Ultimately I knew that if there is one thing that I have learned from Coach Vincent, the first time I ever met him he said one thing to me, he said that college football is about people and not the place.”

Armenta followed his offensive coordinator to ULM, Bryant Vincent, who is now the Warhawks head coach. He is already in Louisiana adapting to his new team and a new life in the south.

While at La Cueva, Armenta was one of the most prolific passers in state history. He threw for 4,300 yards and 50 touchdowns in his senior year and feels like he can have similar success with coach Vincent at ULM in the future.

“Obviously that style of offense fit me very well, so coming here I think that its going to help me so much. Just already knowing, and having a basic knowledge for the offense, and being able to jump in day 1 with a basic understanding. A reason why I came here is to compete for the job and that’s what I am going to do. I am going to put my head down and just work hard, follow his vision, and show up and be a leader every single day, and that’s all that I can do.”