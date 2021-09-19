Agora Crisis Center looking for volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s crisis hotline is looking for volunteers for the fall semester. Agora Crisis Center is accepting volunteers who can come in for a weekly shift.

Each volunteer is required to do 40 hours of training and four training shifts before they can work with the crisis center. It provides a crisis hotline through phone calls and an online chat feature.

The first training session is set for October 23 and will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be three more sessions after that.

