Agora Crisis Center looking for volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s crisis hotline is looking for volunteers for the fall semester. Agora Crisis Center is accepting volunteers who can come in for a weekly shift.
Each volunteer is required to do 40 hours of training and four training shifts before they can work with the crisis center. It provides a crisis hotline through phone calls and an online chat feature.
The first training session is set for October 23 and will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be three more sessions after that.