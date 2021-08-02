Adelante offering tech training with DiverseIT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supporting seniors and people with disabilities has been the mission of Adelante for the last 40 years. They work to meet the needs of the aging population in New Mexico by providing flexible, community-based programs and career training.

Vice-President of Marketing and communications Jill Beets says DiverseIT is Adelante’s way to help people with disabilities get training for the growing tech workforce. “People with disabilities and seniors and people of color have been largely left out of tech and what you find is you get better tech solutions, better apps, better websites if you have more people involved,” Beets says.

Adelante is also part of a pilot program to help provide data on the accessibility of certain websites. For more information on DiverseIT or how to become part of the pilot program you can email Adelante at info@diverseit.org or call 505-341-2000.