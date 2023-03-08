ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top ranked team in class 4A, Albuquerque Academy, opened the quarter-finals on a 14-0 run over Deming and continued to rack up the points the rest of the way. In the end, the Chargers advanced to the semi-finals by way of a 67-46 win.

Academy went on to shoot 50% from the field, including 42.9% from beyond the arc, and seemed to find an open shot all game. Led by Dillon McCleskey with 22 points, the Chargers had a total of four players finish in double-figures.

Academy now faces the winner of Valley and Artesia on Thursday at 3 pm.