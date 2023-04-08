ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own Abraham Perez won his first title fight on Saturday. “Hammer” won the vacant IBA intercontinental flyweight belt by way of knockout in the third round during Legacy Promotion’s “New Era” at the Embassy Suites.

“I was expecting it to go all eight rounds, but it came with a knockout instead,” said Perez. “So, that’s the cherry on top.”

Other local fighters featured on the main card include Katherine Lindenmuth, who won by knockout, and Leonid Grachev, who’s bout ended in a draw.