ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congress recently expanded compensation offerings to veterans who have been exposed to Agent Orange, radiation, burn pits, and other hazards via the PACT Act. Now, local Veterans Affairs (VA) officials are urging veterans who plan on filing a claim to do so now.

“We are particularly focused on getting veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act benefits on or before August 9,” Albuquerque VA Regional Benefits Office Director Cesar Romero said in a press release. “While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency – we want Veterans to receive the most benefits possible.”

The PACT Act of 2022 offers veterans and surviving family members help dealing with the impacts and costs of health issues that developed during military service. The act expanded offerings by adding over 20 new presumptive conditions to receive compensation as well as adding more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation compensation, according to the VA.

To apply for benefits, veterans and family members can submit online at this link. You can also visit the Albuquerque VA office at 500 Gold Avenue, SW. More info on benefits can be found at this link.